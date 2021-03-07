Delhi's 'Pet Maven': All your puppers' grooming services now at your doorstep

Nikita Sharma By

We met four years ago while working in different verticals of the same company in the exhibition industry. We had the same group of friends, and then one day, after a year of being friends, all our friends ditched us at the last moment. Vaibhav and I thought of meeting casually over dinner because we both wanted a break as for both of us, the day had been quite monotonous. So, we went on a drive and that spark which was already there probably just took its course. I always thought Vaibhav was the shy one, but everything changed that day and I was thrilled to see his new side,” says Charu Relhan, 29, about fiancé Vaibhav Sharma, 27.

“We were expecting some sort of drama when our parents came into picture last year, but they were very happy to see us together,” recalls Sharma.

Simultaneously, the two shared a desire to do something of their own, and the pandemic made that happen. “One day, Vaibhav and I were on a long distance call – only 15kms, as I live in North Delhi and he lives in Gurugram – when he thought about pet grooming services at one’s doorstep. He was already experiencing challenges of taking his dog Kotler to a store during Covid-19. We didn’t give this a second thought, but immediately started planning our venture,” adds Relhan, 29, who lost her job in the pandemic. Sharma resigned from his job when their venture, Pet Maven, was ready to take off.

“A pet (dog or cat) requires regular grooming, but at times it is difficult to take them to a pet salon and wait in line. So, people can book an appointment with us at their desired time and date, and we reach their home in our mobile van, and perform the desired grooming services,” adds Sharma. Working together isn’t as easy as it seems. “Our staff of eight and I, are all scared of Charu! We all wish her to be less angry at our mistakes!” Sharma chuckles, but quickly adds, “Honestly, Charu is an asset when it comes to executing business plans.

I wish she keeps taking the venture to new heights with her craziness and creativity.” Relhan looks after the marketing and social media and Sharma handles the operations. Dividing the responsibility ensures smooth functioning, but two agree that work partnerships can get overwhelming at times. “It can shadow your personal life and that ‘work heat’ can turn into arguments. But arguments are integral in a collaboration. So we tend to focus on solutions for a common goal and give each other little time after disagreements,” says Relhan.

Meanwhile, Sharma is enjoying every bit of working with her. “Our working style compliments each other a lot. Moreover, we both have that spirit of not giving up so it creates a positive environment. Whenever I am going off track, Charu comes up with a solution.” Relhan feels that working together is actually not that difficult for a couple who shares the same passion. “It has actually helped me to understand Vaibhav, his moods, insecurities, highs and lows, better.

If it gets overwhelming, we take a break from work and hang out with our individual friends,” she adds. Breakfasting together in the office is sacrosanct. “Since we are big-time foodies, I often surprise him by becoming his personal chef,” she adds. A wedding is definitely on the cards, but for now the two are enjoying this together.

Snaphots of the van’s interiors and staff

Things you like about him

He is very calm, intellectual, generous, and emotional, and I like the way he treats people around him.

Things you dislike about him

Dozes off whenever he gets a chance and you dare wake him up.

Something weird/funny about him

He’s obsessed with his beard! Checks it at least 100 times a day and has all the tools to set it right.

Things you like about Charu

Her empathy. She is an amazing cook. She is very much career-oriented and gives me goosebumps whenever we talk about it.

Things you dislike about her

She easily gets angry, but it is because she always wants things done perfectly.

Something weird/funny about her

Charu is an amazing driver but you don’t want to give or take directions from her. I tried once, just once.