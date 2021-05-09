STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Afghan couple arrested with 125 kg of heroin worth Rs 860 crore

The police have arrested an Afghan couple and recovered over 100 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 860 crore from their possession, officials said on Saturday.

Published: 09th May 2021 07:59 AM

Heroin

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI:  The police have arrested an Afghan couple and recovered over 100 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 860 crore from their possession, officials said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Shafi (48) and Tareena (36), both natives of Kandahar in Afghanistan.

They have been booked under NDPS and Foriegner act. The police recovered 125.840 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 860 crore in the international market, officials said.

“Having received information about supply of Heroin in the area of West District, a dedicated team of nine police under the close supervision of Jagpal Singh, ACP/Operations was constituted. The Team was assigned to track and nab the Heroin suppliers in the area of West District,” said the police.

The heroin was kept in seven plastic bags, police said. Shafi told the police that he supplied heroin from Wazirabad to Khyala and thereafter to Punjab, they said. Further investigation is going on for connecting the source and destination of the supply chain, said DCP West Urvija Goel.

