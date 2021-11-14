STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

BJP's citadel setback, Bal Mitra villages and more from Bhopal

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh, Anuraag Singh, reports on the pressing news from Bhopal.

Published: 14th November 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Wrong candidate, BJP after setback in citadel
The BJP has come to a conclusion. It was faulty candidate selection, which led to the ruling party’s defeat in its citadel Raigaon-SC, in the Assembly by-election to this seat in Satna district. The admission came from Jyotiraditya Scindia-loyalist and state minister Mahendra Singh Sisodiya. “Ground level party workers have made it clear that the reason for the loss in this seat after 31 years was incorrect candidate selection,” he said. Congress’s Kalpana Verma, who had lost in 2018, won this time, defeating BJP rookie Pratima Bagri. Kalpana’s grandfather in-law had won the seat for the Congress last in 1985.  

Legislator levels serious charges against collector
A ruling BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region has alleged threat to life from the district collector. Rajesh Prajapti, a Scheduled Caste (SC) legislator from the seat of Chandla in Chhatarpur district, has also alleged that he is being ignored by the district collector for being from the SC category. The Chhatarpur district collector Sheelendra Singh, however, has denied all allegations, saying that he is focused on developmental work in the district. He added that he respects each and every public representative. On the other hand, the BJP MLA had also sat on dharna at the district collector’s bungalow for two hours recently, before Singh came out and met him. The MLA has decided to take up the issue with Vidhan Sabha’s privilege committee. 

100 more Bal Mitra villages in the pipeline
The MP Women and Child Development (WCD) department has signed an MoU with nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s Children Foundation to create Bal Mitra Grams or children-friendly villages. This will enable putting in place at the village level a mechanism to prevent all types of child exploitation, including child labour. The partnership aims to start the BMG model in 100 villages in 10 districts. The Nobel laureate’s foundation is already running this model in 600 villages in six states. This has helped protect nearly 1.5 lakh children.

Tragedy strikes family of Bargi MLA
Vaibhav Yadav, the 17-year-old son of Sanjay Yadav (Congress MLA from the Bargi seat in Jabalpur district in the sate) recently took the extreme step of suicide. The teenager shot himself to death from a revolver in the changing room of his house in Jabalpur, sending shockwaves through the entire Congress fraternity in the district. While the police are tight-lipped about the contents of the suicide note purportedly written by the MLA’s son, informed sources confided that Vaibhav was in acute depression and some psychological aspects needed to be examined. Political leaders had  flocked to the MLA’s residence after 
the news of the tragedy was broken.

Anuraag Singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raigaon BJP defeat Mahendra Singh Sisodiya Bundelkhand region Chhatarpur district collector Sheelendra Singh BJP MLA Bal Mitra villages Sanjay Yadav Congress MLA from the Bargi seat
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp