BJP's citadel setback, Bal Mitra villages and more from Bhopal

Anuraag Singh By

Wrong candidate, BJP after setback in citadel

The BJP has come to a conclusion. It was faulty candidate selection, which led to the ruling party’s defeat in its citadel Raigaon-SC, in the Assembly by-election to this seat in Satna district. The admission came from Jyotiraditya Scindia-loyalist and state minister Mahendra Singh Sisodiya. “Ground level party workers have made it clear that the reason for the loss in this seat after 31 years was incorrect candidate selection,” he said. Congress’s Kalpana Verma, who had lost in 2018, won this time, defeating BJP rookie Pratima Bagri. Kalpana’s grandfather in-law had won the seat for the Congress last in 1985.

Legislator levels serious charges against collector

A ruling BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region has alleged threat to life from the district collector. Rajesh Prajapti, a Scheduled Caste (SC) legislator from the seat of Chandla in Chhatarpur district, has also alleged that he is being ignored by the district collector for being from the SC category. The Chhatarpur district collector Sheelendra Singh, however, has denied all allegations, saying that he is focused on developmental work in the district. He added that he respects each and every public representative. On the other hand, the BJP MLA had also sat on dharna at the district collector’s bungalow for two hours recently, before Singh came out and met him. The MLA has decided to take up the issue with Vidhan Sabha’s privilege committee.

100 more Bal Mitra villages in the pipeline

The MP Women and Child Development (WCD) department has signed an MoU with nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s Children Foundation to create Bal Mitra Grams or children-friendly villages. This will enable putting in place at the village level a mechanism to prevent all types of child exploitation, including child labour. The partnership aims to start the BMG model in 100 villages in 10 districts. The Nobel laureate’s foundation is already running this model in 600 villages in six states. This has helped protect nearly 1.5 lakh children.

Tragedy strikes family of Bargi MLA

Vaibhav Yadav, the 17-year-old son of Sanjay Yadav (Congress MLA from the Bargi seat in Jabalpur district in the sate) recently took the extreme step of suicide. The teenager shot himself to death from a revolver in the changing room of his house in Jabalpur, sending shockwaves through the entire Congress fraternity in the district. While the police are tight-lipped about the contents of the suicide note purportedly written by the MLA’s son, informed sources confided that Vaibhav was in acute depression and some psychological aspects needed to be examined. Political leaders had flocked to the MLA’s residence after

the news of the tragedy was broken.

Anuraag Singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com