STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Resident doctor fraternity decides to continue withdrawal of OPD services 

The resident doctor’s fraternity on Saturday decided to continue their withdrawal for Outpatient Department (OPD) services over delay in counselling for the NEET-PG 2021 batch.

Published: 28th November 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Resident doctors protest over delay in NEET-PG counselling in Delhi

Resident doctors protest over delay in NEET-PG counselling in Delhi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

NEW DELHI:  The resident doctor’s fraternity on Saturday decided to continue their withdrawal for Outpatient Department (OPD) services over delay in counselling for the NEET-PG 2021 batch. “As per common consensus in the meeting with State RDA Representatives, it has been decided that the withdrawal from OPD services will be continued. A nation-level review meeting will be held on Monday. The medical fraternity stands united in this fight for justice,” said the Federation Of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) in a statement.

“We have decided to continue agitation by withdrawing OPD services; however there shall be no hampering of operation theatres or emergency services,” said Dr. Kulsaurabh, GS from FORDA. A meeting was also held between the president of the resident doctors association FORDA and the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earlier on the day.

“A nationwide withdrawal of OPD services by resident doctors in various hospitals has commenced today, following the call given by FORDA. The protest saw massive participation of resident doctors from across the nation. Subsequently, a meeting was held between Hon’ble Union Health Minister and FORDA President at the MoHFW, Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi. The detailed discussion was put in front of Representatives of Resident Doctors’ Associations of various states,’’ FORDA added.

In the morning, the resident doctors across premier medical institutes including Lok Nayak Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lady Hardinge Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital protested inside the premises of the facilities and withdrew the OPD services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET PG counselling Resident doctors
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp