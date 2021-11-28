Resident doctor fraternity decides to continue withdrawal of OPD services 

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The resident doctor’s fraternity on Saturday decided to continue their withdrawal for Outpatient Department (OPD) services over delay in counselling for the NEET-PG 2021 batch. “As per common consensus in the meeting with State RDA Representatives, it has been decided that the withdrawal from OPD services will be continued. A nation-level review meeting will be held on Monday. The medical fraternity stands united in this fight for justice,” said the Federation Of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) in a statement.

“We have decided to continue agitation by withdrawing OPD services; however there shall be no hampering of operation theatres or emergency services,” said Dr. Kulsaurabh, GS from FORDA. A meeting was also held between the president of the resident doctors association FORDA and the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earlier on the day.

“A nationwide withdrawal of OPD services by resident doctors in various hospitals has commenced today, following the call given by FORDA. The protest saw massive participation of resident doctors from across the nation. Subsequently, a meeting was held between Hon’ble Union Health Minister and FORDA President at the MoHFW, Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi. The detailed discussion was put in front of Representatives of Resident Doctors’ Associations of various states,’’ FORDA added.

In the morning, the resident doctors across premier medical institutes including Lok Nayak Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lady Hardinge Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital protested inside the premises of the facilities and withdrew the OPD services.