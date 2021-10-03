STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Citizens should take action to make India powerful: Amit Shah

Shah also paid tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri as the country is observed their birth anniversary.

Published: 03rd October 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah felicitates wrestler Bajrang Punia in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Home Minister Amit Shah felicitates wrestler Bajrang Punia in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged citizens to take a pledge that they will take individual steps for making India a self-reliant and a powerful nation by the 100th anniversary of Independence.

He added that most Indians may not get the opportunity to die for the country, but by dedicating themselves to the development of the nation, they can live for the country and that is real patriotism.

If each one of the 130 crore citizens takes pledge to take the country forward and work for its development then we can make India atmanirbhar (self-reliant) and position it as a powerful nation, Shah said.

Shah was addressing an Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme organised by the National Security Guard (NSG) held at the Red Fort here where he flagged off a 7,500-km car rally being undertaken by the NSG commandos.

The minister also received Central Armed Police Forces teams that completed a month-long cycle rally traversing 41,000 km across the country.

“I urge all citizens of the country to come together and dedicate themselves for realising Modi ji’s dream of making India a $5 trillion economy and also making the country self reliant and developed,” he said.

He said this consciousness of the public will lead to constructive action as envisioned by PM Narendra Modi through schemes like Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, and others as part of the ongoing celebrations of 75 years of Independence.

Shah also paid tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri as the country is observed their birth anniversary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah
India Matters
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
Mumbai drugs haul: NCB detains SRK's son, 7 others after raid at party cruise
For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)
EXPLAINER | Is crypto a threat to fiat currency? Or future of money?
A Kanhaiya opportunity for Congress
Nayanthara (L) and (R) Samantha
Nayanthara to Samantha, Hindi films turn south for their leading ladies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp