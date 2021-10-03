Citizens should take action to make India powerful: Amit Shah

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged citizens to take a pledge that they will take individual steps for making India a self-reliant and a powerful nation by the 100th anniversary of Independence.

He added that most Indians may not get the opportunity to die for the country, but by dedicating themselves to the development of the nation, they can live for the country and that is real patriotism.

If each one of the 130 crore citizens takes pledge to take the country forward and work for its development then we can make India atmanirbhar (self-reliant) and position it as a powerful nation, Shah said.

Shah was addressing an Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme organised by the National Security Guard (NSG) held at the Red Fort here where he flagged off a 7,500-km car rally being undertaken by the NSG commandos.

The minister also received Central Armed Police Forces teams that completed a month-long cycle rally traversing 41,000 km across the country.

“I urge all citizens of the country to come together and dedicate themselves for realising Modi ji’s dream of making India a $5 trillion economy and also making the country self reliant and developed,” he said.

He said this consciousness of the public will lead to constructive action as envisioned by PM Narendra Modi through schemes like Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, and others as part of the ongoing celebrations of 75 years of Independence.

Shah also paid tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri as the country is observed their birth anniversary.