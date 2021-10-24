STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US-based NGO 'Sahaita' comes to aid of 70 families of farmers who died in agri law protests

Dr Varinder Pal Singh of Atam Pargas said that a team of coordinators had committed over 60 hours of research and due diligence for each family.

farmers protest bharat bandh

Farmers block the Sonipat-Panipat road during their 'Bharat Bandh' against central government's three farm reform laws. (File Photo | PTI)

CHANDIGARH:  A US-based NGO Sahaita has come to the rescue of 70 families of farmers who died during the farmers’ agitation going on for the past 11 months on the borders of Delhi. Sahaita, founded in 2005 having chapters in India and Canada, announced a partnership with Atam Pargas Social Welfare Council to support the families of farmers or farm labourers who died during the stir on Delhi borders.

Dr Varinder Pal Singh of Atam Pargas said that a team of coordinators had committed over 60 hours of research and due diligence for each family.  “We will be documenting the financial situation, income and debt of every farmer’s family. We will also check the support the families have received so far from various organisations. We’ve devised a plan for every family, ranging from one-time investment to helping them establish a source of income,” said Dr Singh.  

Dr Singh added, “There are some families which live in abject poverty. We have decided to support them with a monthly support amount. Our sponsorship will enable Atam Pargas to make these families self-dependent.” In the last five years, Sahaita has focused on providing education for the children of farmers of Punjab so they can provide for their families. Sahaita currently supports 250 farmers’ families in Punjab. It also supports the education of over 300 students in various schools and colleges.

