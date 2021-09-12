Uttarakhand jails to have radio stations, inmates to turn RJs

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: Jails in Uttarakhand will have their own radio stations soon. Under the ‘Uttarakhand Jail Radio’ programme, 10 out of 11 correctional facilities have been selected to be covered in the scheme. “The initiative is for betterment of reforms in correctional facilities. We aim to provide an environment conducive to ready the inmates for a new life after they have done their time,” IG (prisons) AP Anshuman said.

The first phase will cover the Dehradun district jail, Haldwani sub-jail in Nainital district and the Haridwar district jail. The Dehradun district jail will soon have its own radio station with inmates as trained RJs.

“A total of eight men and four women have been selected from among the inmates of the correctional facility, they are being trained by professionals,” said Pawan Kumar Kothari, SP of the Dehradun jail.

Officials from the jail administration said in various Indian cities, radios have come handy in lowering stress and keeping inmates engaged in creativity. Soon, the installation of speakers and other systems across the jail will be completed to engage inmates in religious preachings, music and dissemination of information.

The professionals overlooking the project have worked in the jails of Agra, Faridabad, Ambala and Panipat to create own radio network. Several jails in Uttarakhand, including the district jail in Dehradun, are housing inmates beyond 200% capacity while more than 30% of the posts in the jail department are lying vacant, revealed a report submitted in the Uttarakhand HC by the officials. The report was filed by Anshuman during a hearing of a PIL concerning the release of inmates who have been languishing in jails even after serving for over 14 years.