STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Uttarakhand jails to have radio stations, inmates to turn RJs

Officials from the jail administration said in various Indian cities, radios have come handy in lowering stress and keeping inmates engaged in creativity.

Published: 12th September 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Teachers and Block Education officers have been directed to ensure the availability of a radio and their proper functioning before September 1.

An image of a radio used for representational purposes. (Photo | www.pexels.com)

DEHRADUN:  Jails in Uttarakhand will have their own radio stations soon. Under the ‘Uttarakhand Jail Radio’ programme, 10 out of 11 correctional facilities have been selected to be covered in the scheme. “The initiative is for betterment of reforms in correctional facilities. We aim to provide an environment conducive to ready the inmates for a new life after they have done their time,” IG (prisons) AP Anshuman said.

The first phase will cover the Dehradun district jail, Haldwani sub-jail in Nainital district and the Haridwar district jail. The Dehradun district jail will soon have its own radio station with inmates as trained RJs. 
“A total of eight men and four women have been selected from among the inmates of the correctional facility, they are being trained by professionals,” said Pawan Kumar Kothari, SP of the Dehradun jail. 

Officials from the jail administration said in various Indian cities, radios have come handy in lowering stress and keeping inmates engaged in creativity. Soon, the installation of speakers and other systems across the jail will be completed to engage inmates in religious preachings, music and dissemination of information.

The professionals overlooking the project have worked in the jails of Agra, Faridabad, Ambala and Panipat to create own radio network.  Several jails in Uttarakhand, including the district jail in Dehradun, are housing inmates beyond 200% capacity while more than 30% of the posts in the jail department are lying vacant, revealed a report submitted in the Uttarakhand HC by the officials.  The report was filed by Anshuman during a hearing of a PIL concerning the release of inmates who have been languishing in jails even after serving for over 14 years. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Jail Radio Uttarakhand jails prisons Pawan Kumar Kothari Dehradun jail Jail radio jockeys RJs
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp