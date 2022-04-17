STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Centre proposes dedicated health force, tells states to fill up vacancies

It also said that a road map needs to be prepared to impart public health training to the in-service candidates. 

Published: 17th April 2022 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: The Central government has proposed a multidisciplinary dedicated health force called Public Health Management Cadre (PHMC) in all the states as one of the steps toward achieving ‘health for all’. As the country faces an acute shortage of healthcare workforce, especially in remote areas, the Centre has also asked the states to map the existing vacant posts and to fill them up in a time-bound manner, preferably over the next six months to one year. 

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, who launched the guidelines on the implementation of the PHMC on Saturday, asked the states to “formulate an action plan to identify cadre strength and fill up all vacancies, preferably over the next six months to one year.”

Listing state-wise implementation plans for filling up vacant posts in public health institutions, like primary healthcare and community healthcare, the guidelines said the states should map existing public health personnel and specialists at various levels in the present health care and identify positions at multiple facilities.

It also said that a road map needs to be prepared to impart public health training to the in-service candidates. The guidelines also specify recruiting required doctors per the sanctioned positions by establishing a recruitment board/State Public Service Commission. It stated that the health management cadre should be a mix of public health professionals and other postgraduates such as MBA (HR), MBA (Procurement/ Supply Chain), and MBA (Finance).

The need for a separate cadre was felt in the National Health Policy 2017, which took cognizance of the fact that a multidisciplinary workforce is required for managing various programs under the National Health Mission, and proposed a separate cadre for all states and union territories.

It was also hoped that the cadre would help in augmenting the capacity and capability of the public health system to estimate disease burden, apart from strengthening public health surveillance for early detection and responding to various outbreaks.

W.H.O. SUGGESTS

1.8 million doctors, nurses and midwives needed in the country
Threshold 44.5 professional health workers per 10,000 population

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Health force Public Health Management Cadre Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp