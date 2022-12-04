Home The Sunday Standard

SS Rajamouli wins best director award for 'RRR'

Rajamouli also has hits like Magadheera, Eega and two Baahubali movies to his credit.

Published: 04th December 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Director SS Rajamouli (Photo | EPS)

Director SS Rajamouli (Photo | EPS)

CHENNAI: SS Rajamouli’s big-budget period actioner RRR continues to wow the West with houseful screenings happening even months after the release of the film. With a lot of weight thrown behind the movie, especially by the critics and celebrities in the West, the film, although not India’s official submission to the Academy Awards, is expected to make major inroads at the Oscars.

Now, the latest laurel to be bestowed on the film is that the New York Film Critics Circle has named Rajamouli as the Best Director for his work in the period drama. Last year, they named Jane Campion as the Best Director for her work in The Power of the Dog, which also won her an Academy Award the same year.

This award is seen as a major shot in the arm for team RRR, and its aspirations at the Academy Awards. Other major winners announced by the NYFCC include Cate Blanchett (Best Actress, Tar), Colin Farrel (Best Actor, After Yang and The Banshees of Inisherin), Ke Huy Quan (Best Supporting Actor, Everything Everywhere All At Once), and Claudio Miranda (Best Cinematography, Top Gun). The NYFCC was founded in 1935, and is constituted of critics from newspapers, magazines and online outlets. Awards will be handed out in New York in January.

A pre-Independence fictional story, the big-budget spectacle drama had received a tremendous response in India when it was released in March this year in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Rajamouli also has hits like Magadheera, Eega and two Baahubali movies to his credit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SS Rajamouli RRR New York Film Critics Circle
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp