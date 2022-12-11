Home The Sunday Standard

Maintenance work to affect Delhi Metro's blue line on Sunday

Published: 11th December 2022 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro operations on a section of the busy Busy Line will be partially curtailed in the initial few hours on December 11 due to a planned maintenance work, officials said on Saturday.

The affected segment will be between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar metro stations.

“To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar on the Blue Line i.e., Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City / Vaishali), train services on the morning of December 11 (Sunday) will be regulated,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

Train services will be suspended from Ramesh Nagar to Kirti Nagar section from the start of revenue service’s till 7 AM. Hence, Moti Nagar metro station will be closed till resumption of train services on the section, it said.

In the rest of the sections of the Blue Line Line i.e, from Dwarka Sec-21/Dwarka to Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali, train services will continue to remain available according to routine Sunday time table during this period, the officials said.

Connectivity between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar Metro stations will be provided through free feeder bus service during this period, the DMRC said. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly, officials said.

