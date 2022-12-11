Varanasi-TN train to mark month-long Samagam fest

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A new train service will soon be announced between Kashi and Tamil Nadu to commemorate the ongoing Kashi-Tamil Samagam. The month-long Kashi Tamil Sangama is being held in Varanasi after Prime Minister inaugurated it on November 19 for strengthening the cultural bonds between the people of Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visiting Varanasi on Saturday said that the commenecement of the new Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express will soon be announced by the Railway as part of commemorating the ongoing month-long Kashi-Tamil Samagam at Varanasi.

Apart from this, the minister said that the Varanasi junction railway station will also be developed as world-class station with all modern facilities and amenities developed for passengers in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of modern railway stations at par with airport terminals.

“A huge sum running close into Rs 7,000 crore will be spent in re-developing the station as the world class keeping development scenario of the next 50 years in mind,” the minister told the media. He took an inspecting round at the redevelopment project of Varanasi Junction Railway station also.

