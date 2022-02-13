STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Centre scraps pilot licence requirement for smaller drones

A notification amending Drone Rules has been issued by the ministry and the requirement of a drone pilot licence has been abolished with effect from February 11.

Published: 13th February 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Drone

Drone image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

NEW DELHI: Aiming to promote the drone sector, the civil aviation ministry scrapped the requirement of drone pilot licence for operating drones in the country. The move came a day after India announced its decision to ban the import of drones. 

Aviation ministry officials said that the Remote Pilot Certificate (RPC) issued by a DGCA-approved drone school through the single window DigitalSky Platform shall be sufficient for operating a drone in India. Moreover, no remote pilot certificate shall be required for operating a drone weighing upto 2 kg for non-commercial purposes.

A notification amending Drone Rules has been issued by the ministry and the requirement of a drone pilot licence has been abolished with effect from February 11.Recently, the Central government banned import of drones with certain exceptions as part of efforts to promote domestic manufacturing of drones in the country. With a view to promote the Drone Industry in the Country, the ministry came out with liberalised drone rules in August 2021.

After the rules, the ministry issued the drone airspace map and production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in September 2021, and the unmanned airfraft system traffic managment (UTM) policy framework in October 2021. Besides, a drone certification scheme and single window DigitalSky Platform were put in place last month. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drones
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp