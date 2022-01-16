STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

India asks Sri Lanka for release of fishermen on humanitarian grounds

Of the 68 Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lanka, 13 were released in the first week of January.

Published: 16th January 2022 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Fishing boats docked at Kalamukku harbour near Vypeen in Kochi

Representational Image (Photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

NEW DELHI:  India is hoping that fishermen detained in Sri Lanka are released on humanitarian grounds. This request was made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at a virtual meeting with Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksha on Saturday. They also greeted each other for Pongal which is celebrated in both countries.

Of the 68 Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lanka, 13 were released in the first week of January. The families of those who are yet to return are awaiting an announcement on their release. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is hoping to see increased Indian investment in ports, infrastructure and power, among other sectors.

It is for the same reason that Sri Lanka is trying to create a conducive environment for Indian investors. India and Sri Lanka are jointly working on the modernisation of Trincomalee oil tank farm and this is likely to boost the confidence of investors, said Rajapaksa. Sri Lanka had signed a deal with a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation Limited called Lanka IOC for the project to refurbish the Trincomalee farm, an 850-acre storage facility with a capacity of almost one million tonnes.

Lanka IOC would be given 49% of the stake in the joint development, with the majority stakeholder Ceylon Petroleum Corporation keeping 51%. Both countries reviewed the progress in extending loans worth $1.5 billion to Sri Lanka for emergency purchase of food, medicines and fuel to tide over the economic crisis. Sri Lanka has been grappling with an acute economic crisis since the pandemic. This will be overcome only after the revival of tourism. Jaishankar conveyed that India has always stood by Sri Lanka and would continue to support it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Jaishankar Basil Rajapaksha India Sri Lanka ties
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp