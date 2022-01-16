STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Right on track!

Actor Karanvir Bohra (Photo | Twitter)

Actor Karenvir Bohra’s love for luxury cars and his gift of the gab has come in good use in his brand new show KV’s Car. Here Karenvir will be seen indulging in candid conversations with his friends from the TV industry, inside a car. Naagin actor Nia Sharma is going to be the first guest. We find out more about the show.

What was the idea behind the show?

KV’s Car is less about fast cars and more about fun companionship. The idea is to have fun and engage in conversation, which is without any filter. It’s all about how two friends drive in the city and chat about everything under the sun.

How did the show happen?

With shooting coming to a halt yet again, I thought that I needed to do something innovative. The idea of doing something like this in a car with a friend came about instantaneously. I knew I had access to my friends and I knew that they would be comfortable talking to me. So, I take them on a drive, maybe stop for a coffee and just chill. I saw a show called Karaoke in the Car and thought why not do it my way. People connect at a different level when in a car.

What’s the line-up of the show like?

My first guest is Nia Sharma. Then there’s Divyanka Tripathi, Bharti Singh, and others.

How was having Nia as your first guest?

I love Nia for her frankness. People will get to know so much more about her from this show.

How crazy are you about cars?

I love cars. The adrenaline rush of driving a car in the fast lane cannot be described in words. I would have become a Formula 1 driver if not an actor. Your first car... A red Maruti Zen.

Which one are you eyeing next?

I am an Audi fan. I already have one and would want to own more. ‘KV’s Car’ will be streaming on YouTube soon

