Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad to probe killing over FB post

Express News Service By

AHMEDABAD: The probe into the murder of a 27-year-old man over a Facebook post that allegedly hurt religious sentiments has been handed over to the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said on Saturday.

Kishan Bolia was shot dead on January 25 by two bike-borne assailants in Modhwada area of Dhandhuka town after which three people, identified as Shabbir Chopra (25), Imtiaz Pathan (27) and Maulvi Mohammad Ayub Javrawala, were arrested on Friday.

“The investigation into the murder at Dhandhuka was on Saturday morning handed over to the Gujarat ATS,” Sanghavi, who had visited Bolia’s native Chachana village in Surendranagar district on Friday, told reporters.

On January 6, Bolia shared a post on Facebook, after which some members of the Muslim community filed a police complaint alleging it hurt their sentiments. Meanwhile, Instagram ‘stories’ and a discussion on it on a Whatsapp group led to a clash between people from two religious communities in Gujarat’s Rajkot city, after which a case was registered.

A Bhaktinagar police station official said members of the two communities met to resolve the issue at a pre-decided spot on Thursday night, but things got out of hand and the motorcycle of one person was damaged.