STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Krishna-Rukmini legend to link old Gujarat-Arunachal ties

Ancient mythological connection between Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh, the two frontiers of India, will soon revive through various cultural activities, including a Rukmini Yatra.

Published: 03rd July 2022 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Lord Krishna Idol

Lord Krishna Idol (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Ancient mythological connection between Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh, the two frontiers of India, will soon revive through various cultural activities, including a Rukmini Yatra. Rukimini, according to beliefs, was the consort of Lord Krishna and belongs to Idu Mishmi tribe of Bhismaknagar, an ancient city in Arunachal Pradesh.

As part of its efforts to promote national unity and ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, an initiative to promote interaction and understanding between people of different states envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the authority wants to encourage the people especially the youth from both states to visits sites associated to Rukmini and Krishna.

Under this ambitious ‘cultural exchange plan’, activities, including songs, plays, and storytelling sessions are being planned and they will be organized at the mythological sites. The Rukmini Yatra may be held around November and December depending on the weather condition. “People of Arunachal Pradesh believe that Rukmini belongs to them and they still name their daughters after Rukmini. They think that they are Yadavs and Krishna had come from Gujarat to marry Rukmini. There are sites which are related to Rukmini-Krishna tales. The PM has conceived the idea of this cultural exchange. We are planning that this should become a thread of cultural unity,” said Tarun Vijay, chairman of NMA.

Recently, a team of NMA led by Vijay went to Arunachal Pradesh and held a meeting with deputy chief minister of the state Chowna Mein in which they had agreed to strengthen the age-old cultural connect between Gujarat and Arunachal through the tales of Rukmini and Krishna.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Myhtological connection Krishna Rukmini Idu Mishmi tribe
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp