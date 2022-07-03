Krishna-Rukmini legend to link old Gujarat-Arunachal ties

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: Ancient mythological connection between Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh, the two frontiers of India, will soon revive through various cultural activities, including a Rukmini Yatra. Rukimini, according to beliefs, was the consort of Lord Krishna and belongs to Idu Mishmi tribe of Bhismaknagar, an ancient city in Arunachal Pradesh.

As part of its efforts to promote national unity and ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, an initiative to promote interaction and understanding between people of different states envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the authority wants to encourage the people especially the youth from both states to visits sites associated to Rukmini and Krishna.

Under this ambitious ‘cultural exchange plan’, activities, including songs, plays, and storytelling sessions are being planned and they will be organized at the mythological sites. The Rukmini Yatra may be held around November and December depending on the weather condition. “People of Arunachal Pradesh believe that Rukmini belongs to them and they still name their daughters after Rukmini. They think that they are Yadavs and Krishna had come from Gujarat to marry Rukmini. There are sites which are related to Rukmini-Krishna tales. The PM has conceived the idea of this cultural exchange. We are planning that this should become a thread of cultural unity,” said Tarun Vijay, chairman of NMA.

Recently, a team of NMA led by Vijay went to Arunachal Pradesh and held a meeting with deputy chief minister of the state Chowna Mein in which they had agreed to strengthen the age-old cultural connect between Gujarat and Arunachal through the tales of Rukmini and Krishna.