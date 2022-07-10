Amit Shah orders new panel formation to tackle cyber security threat

Express News Service By

JAIPUR: Stressing that organised and coordinated cyber-attacks have profound national security implications, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday directed the formation of a committee headed by home secretary to formulate a strategy to tackle the menace, officials said. Shah issued the direction during the meeting of the Northern Zonal Council held in Jaipur.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also asked the Centre to grant the East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) the status of a national project. He also asked the Centre to create posts for members from Rajasthan on Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Gehlot said the `37,247 crore ERCP scheme will benefit 13 districts of the state, and reminded that PM Narendra Modi had in 2018 promised to declare ERCP as a national project.“This issue has been raised continuously by the state at the central level. I request that the central government should declare the ERCP as a national project at the earliest,” Gehlot said. He also urged the Centre to extend the period of GST compensation by five years from June 2022 to June 2027.

The council comprises Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Chandigarh. The meeting was also attended by Haryana’s Manohar Lal Khattar, Himachal Pradesh’s Jai Ram Thakur, Ladakh Lt Governor Radha Krishna Mathur, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit as well as officers from these states. Issues such as internal security, road, transport, industries, water and power were also discussed in the meeting, sources said.