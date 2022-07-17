Home The Sunday Standard

Big relief for airlines as ATF prices reduced

The latest cut comes as a big respite for the airlines industry, for which fuel accounts for 40% of its operational cost.

Published: 17th July 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: In a relief to airlines, oil marketing companies on Saturday reduced the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by Rs 3,084.94 to Rs 138,147.93 per kl in Delhi, in response to the fall in international prices.
This is the second reduction in rates this year with the earlier price cut being effected on June 1 by Rs 1,563.97 per kl. Before that, rates were hiked by Rs 6,188.25 per kl on May 16 to Rs 1,23,039.71 per kl. ATF prices had peaked to Rs 141,232.87 per kl last month after an increase of a whopping Rs 19,757 per kl on June 16.

The latest cut comes as a big respite for the airlines industry, for which fuel accounts for 40% of its operational cost. In the past one year, ATF prices have more than doubled from Rs 68,262 a unit to Rs 138,148.

The aviation fuel prices are revised on the first and the 16th of every month based on rates of benchmark international oil rates in the previous fortnight.  In all, rates have been increased 11 times since the start of the year. This has led to rates nearly doubling in six months.

The latest price cut is due to the drop in international crude oil prices. International oil prices have softened on fears of recession in major economies.The Brent Crude prices have cooled down from the peak of $124 barrel in June to $101on 16 July.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Airlines Aviation ATF
India Matters
Questions for MPs for this Monsoon Session
Uproar over the remarks made by the former national spokesperson of the BJP—Nupur Sharma—against Prophet Muhammad
The age of rage and targeted killings 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rani Agarwal. (Photo | AAP Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh: AAP wins mayor post in Singrauli, garners just 5 corporator seats in 45-member body
(Express Illustrations)
NEET records 95 per cent attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp