Medak: Suspecting witchcraft, woman, sons set kin on fire

The victim, Gangula Sudarshan, is now in Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad. His condition is reported to be stable.

Published: 05th June 2022

MEDAK: Suspecting that her brother was performing witchcraft against her daughter-in-law, a woman, her three sons, and their supporters set him on fire at Chelmeda in Nizampet Mandal in Medak district on Saturday. The victim, Gangula Sudarshan, is now in Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad. His condition is reported to be stable.

According to police, Sudarshan’s younger sister, Bhudevi, who has a running feud with her brother over property issues, descended on his house with her three sons and a few supporters and called him out. She then picked up an argument with him as to why he was practising witchcraft against her daughter-in-law due to which she has fallen ill.

Nizampet Sub-Inspector of Police K Srinivas Reddy said that Sudarshan even though claimed that he was innocent, Budevi’s three sons - Chandrakanth, Saikumar, and Bhaskar and their supporters attacked him and set him on fire. The SI said that they had registered cases against Bhudevi, her three sons, and villagers who were involved in the attack. “The assailants, after attacking Sudarshan, had burnt some records and documents at the victim’s house,” he said.

