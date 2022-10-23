Home The Sunday Standard

All that glitters and more; get festive ready with modern and minimal jewellery line 'Melt'

Stand out from the crowd this festive season courtesy of these jewellery trends divulged by the best in the accessory business

Diwali—or just about every festival in India—is a time when calendars remain chock-a-block thanks to the abundance of social gatherings that revellers just cannot miss. In most such events, everyone’s often focused on the ensembles. However, only a fashion connoisseur will be seen stressing on the importance of accessories this season. A statement piece of jewellery has the power to accentuate even the most basic outfit. In fact, it can—at times—transform the entire outfit altogether. To get all the insight into what’s trending in the jewellery department this festive season, we spoke to founders of three homegrown labels.   
 

What’s hot!?
Not only is jewellery stacking approved by fashionistas, it is also a classic. According to Arushi Parakh, founder of the city-based modern and minimal jewellery line Melt, this trend is here to stay. “Layering is a trend that has been really picking up now. This can be done with a variety of necklaces, chains in different styles, lengths, and colours, so they can be transition pieces or worn alone. We really love this trend because it enables us to provide a multitude of styles, designs and prices for our customers to choose from.”

Apart from stacking bangles and bracelets, jewellery designer Roma Narsinghani, who founded her eponymous label—based in Mumbai, Roma’s pieces are available in Ogaan, Delhi—swears by the hair bun accessory. “I would definitely recommend adding a hair bun accessory to your look this festive season. Not only is it unique and easy, it is also fuss-free especially when you are at Diwali parties.”
It is no rocket science that Indian wear is best accompanied with stunning ethnic jewellery. Nikita Gupta who founded the city-based jewellery brand Amama,  says,

“The artful blend of old and new pieces can make you feel like royalty; and that is also what is trending this season.” Ask her what’s trending currently and Gupta divulges, “From a pair of traditional chandbaalis to pieces embellished with ornate details, a set solid in silver made from different charms or even pieces with a more modern look are what you will see people wear this year.”

Stay stylish all day 
This season, when parties range from day to night, accessorising for multiple occasions may seem like a chore. As per Gupta, there is no better piece than adding one that works with every outfit and for every occasion. She says, “Some of our pieces have detachable parts that can easily transition from day to night. We believe such pieces are must-haves in your wardrobe.”

While Narsinghani sticks to the hair bun accessory since they make for “a transition piece as it keeps your hair in place while looking stylish night to day,” Parakh thinks that it is best to go simple at such events. She concludes, “Easy, wearable necklaces are great examples of taking jewellery from day to night. Add an extra necklace or two; that makes for a great festive look and such pieces can also be worn as is sometime later.”

