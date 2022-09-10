Experiments with light and shadow   

Home The Sunday Standard

In 2017, artist Sanjay Bhattacharya decided to put aside the paintbrush—his lifelong companion—and decided to choose the camera instead.

In 2017, artist Sanjay Bhattacharya decided to put aside the paintbrush—his lifelong companion—and decided to choose the camera instead. “Any profession becomes monotonous after years; and that’s what happened with me,” shares Bhattacharya, who started capturing images as a mere hobby.

His exploration with the photographic medium, which started five years ago, came full circle on Friday when the artist unveiled ‘A to Z’, a mobile photography exhibition at Bikaner House in the presence of eminent guests including actor Sharmila Tagore, Kathak dancer and Padma Shri awardee Shovana Narayan, MP Maneka Gandhi, and others. On display here is a collection of photographs featuring portraits, shadows, and a series of images featuring letters of the English alphabet that he compiled while travelling across the country. 

