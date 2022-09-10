Unravelling mysteries of the astral sky ​

Anjani Chadha By

Hyderabad-based Dr Rohit Bhojraj decided to make a detour to Bhimtal, Uttarakhand, while on a trip to Jim Corbett National Park for a family vacation in December last year. This was to visit Starscapes Observatory—located 3km from Bhimtal Lake. Recalling it as a “fascinating” experience, Bhojraj shares, “In the city, we never pay attention to the sky; that night we did.” This trip—with his wife (45) and two children (18 and 14)—continues to be memorable as they “saw Saturn with the rings.”

The cosmos and its many celestial bodies have forever been of interest for people. The stellar sky with its elements, however, has been a difficult (and expensive) territory to explore. Starscapes is on a mission to change that. The Gurugram-based organisation—co-founded by Ramashish Ray and Paul Savio—seeks to provide astronomical experiences to people. With public observatories located across India—Bhimtal and Kausani in Uttarakhand; Ooty, Tamil Nadu; Jaipur, Rajasthan; and soon in Coorg, Karnataka—the organisation curates live space-related experiences for people.

Passion and a purpose

Gurugram-resident Ray (50) and Savio (36) from Bengaluru launched Starscapes because of their mutual passion for astronomy. “I always had an interest in space and was fascinated by the stars,” shares Savio, who has worked in the telecommunications sector. Ray adds, “I still remember those nights when the entire family would sleep on the roof, under the stars. I could not provide the same experience to my daughter—we live in a condominium in Gurugram”. While the first observatory was set up in Kausani in 2015, Savio joined the company as CEO in 2019.

The space offers shows and interactive experiences starting at Rs 500 for a 45-minute show—such as a tour of the night sky with experts who talk about planets, constellations, etc., along with the opportunity to observe celestial bodies firsthand. Visitors can also try their hands at astrophotography, visit museums centred on space, build rocket models, and more. Patrons can also experience the day sky through Starscapes’ solar observatory.

Experience of a lifetime

“Unforgettable!,” is how Naraina Vihar-resident Chintan Gupta describes his experience at the Bhimtal observatory that he visited with his family. The astronomy community is limited in India owing to several reasons. The Starscapes team aims to foster a community of amateur astronomers by offering the public a one-of-a-kind experience of the space. The organisation is also trying to build a space for children interested in astronomy through their ‘Cosmofluencer’ programme under which they intend to work with school children who will simplify concepts related to the sky.

Hyderabad-based Dr Rohit Bhojraj decided to make a detour to Bhimtal, Uttarakhand, while on a trip to Jim Corbett National Park for a family vacation in December last year. This was to visit Starscapes Observatory—located 3km from Bhimtal Lake. Recalling it as a “fascinating” experience, Bhojraj shares, “In the city, we never pay attention to the sky; that night we did.” This trip—with his wife (45) and two children (18 and 14)—continues to be memorable as they “saw Saturn with the rings.” The cosmos and its many celestial bodies have forever been of interest for people. The stellar sky with its elements, however, has been a difficult (and expensive) territory to explore. Starscapes is on a mission to change that. The Gurugram-based organisation—co-founded by Ramashish Ray and Paul Savio—seeks to provide astronomical experiences to people. With public observatories located across India—Bhimtal and Kausani in Uttarakhand; Ooty, Tamil Nadu; Jaipur, Rajasthan; and soon in Coorg, Karnataka—the organisation curates live space-related experiences for people. Passion and a purpose Gurugram-resident Ray (50) and Savio (36) from Bengaluru launched Starscapes because of their mutual passion for astronomy. “I always had an interest in space and was fascinated by the stars,” shares Savio, who has worked in the telecommunications sector. Ray adds, “I still remember those nights when the entire family would sleep on the roof, under the stars. I could not provide the same experience to my daughter—we live in a condominium in Gurugram”. While the first observatory was set up in Kausani in 2015, Savio joined the company as CEO in 2019. The space offers shows and interactive experiences starting at Rs 500 for a 45-minute show—such as a tour of the night sky with experts who talk about planets, constellations, etc., along with the opportunity to observe celestial bodies firsthand. Visitors can also try their hands at astrophotography, visit museums centred on space, build rocket models, and more. Patrons can also experience the day sky through Starscapes’ solar observatory. Experience of a lifetime “Unforgettable!,” is how Naraina Vihar-resident Chintan Gupta describes his experience at the Bhimtal observatory that he visited with his family. The astronomy community is limited in India owing to several reasons. The Starscapes team aims to foster a community of amateur astronomers by offering the public a one-of-a-kind experience of the space. The organisation is also trying to build a space for children interested in astronomy through their ‘Cosmofluencer’ programme under which they intend to work with school children who will simplify concepts related to the sky.