Ajinomoto can be detrimental to health: Allahabad scientists

The scientists have claimed that MSG, even in low quantity, could be detrimental to health.

LUCKNOW: The lip-smacking Chinese dishes are a big hit among Indians of all ages and have been adequately Indianised in many ways but the taste enhancer – Aginomoto or Monosodium Glutamate (MSG), as it is chemically known – continues to be an essential ingredient of such Chinese cuisine.

However, a few of us know that the chemical, which makes the Chinese dishes luscious to satiate the taste buds with its long-lasting taste (umami) also triggers many medical conditions, including hypertension, cardiac issues and ageing at a faster rate, says a research conducted by scientists at the Bio-Chemistry department of Allahabad University.

In breakthrough research, published in Indian Journal of Clinical Biochemistry, the scientists working under Professor SI Rizvi have claimed that MSG, even in low quantity, could be detrimental to health.  

