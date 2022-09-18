Home The Sunday Standard

Jamia slaps campus ban on Safoora Zargar, two others

It said that Safoora is hampering the normal functioning of the institution.

Published: 18th September 2022

activist Safoora Zargar

Jamia student Safoora Zargar (Photo | Twitter)

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia has banned the entry of its three former students, including the 2020 riots accused Safoora Zargar, on its campus for “agitating” in the university over an “irrelevant and objectionable” issue. Signed by the chief proctor, the orders dated September 14 said the competent authority has approved a campus ban on ex-students for maintaining a peaceful academic environment.  

An activist and scholar, Zargar made headlines due to her alleged involvement in the anti-CAA protests after the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the Parliament in December 2019. Besides Zargar, the orders have been issued against two more ex-students of Jamia Millia Islamia, it said.

While the language in the orders against the two former students is similar, the notification against Zargar mentions her involvement in organising agitations on the campus “against the irrelevant and objectionable issues to disturb the peaceful academic environment”.

“She is instigating innocent students of the University and trying to use the University platform for her malafide political agenda along with some other students,” the order read.  It said that Safoora is hampering the normal functioning of the institution.

