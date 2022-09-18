UP government launches portal for issuing online rent deeds for houses in Noida

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: In a major move towards simplifying the process of rent agreements made, the Yogi Adityanath government launched a portal for issuing ‘e-rent agreements’ in Gautam Buddh Nagar and will soon implement the system for issuing lease deeds online in other districts as well. The move will also add to the state exchequer.

The ‘e-rent agreements’ would enable the tenants to get into a contract with the landlord online directly. A portal — www.gbnagar.nic.in — has been developed through which a copy of the lease deed can be availed after completing the procedure of paying the stamp duty.

With e-rent agreements, the tenants would now get a reprieve from going through the tedious process of getting rent agreements made manually. In the proposed online process, now the tenants will only have to access the agreement portal approved by the Uttar Pradesh government and enter the lease details by logging in and furnishing details like name and mobile number.

As per Gautam Budh Nagar DM Suhas LY, the new system would not only make the process of leasing properties simpler but also accrue more income for the government. The e-rent system would be launched in Noida in the next few days and other districts in the coming days, he added.

This system will also become a good source of revenue for the state. Currently, in Gautam Buddha Nagar, at least 1.5 lakh lease deeds per annum are done. Through stamp duty, this process generates revenue of `1.5 crores per year. Moreover, through the proposed lease deed, 2 per cent stamp duty would be

payable to the state government on every monthly rent exceeding `15,000.

LUCKNOW: In a major move towards simplifying the process of rent agreements made, the Yogi Adityanath government launched a portal for issuing ‘e-rent agreements’ in Gautam Buddh Nagar and will soon implement the system for issuing lease deeds online in other districts as well. The move will also add to the state exchequer. The ‘e-rent agreements’ would enable the tenants to get into a contract with the landlord online directly. A portal — www.gbnagar.nic.in — has been developed through which a copy of the lease deed can be availed after completing the procedure of paying the stamp duty. With e-rent agreements, the tenants would now get a reprieve from going through the tedious process of getting rent agreements made manually. In the proposed online process, now the tenants will only have to access the agreement portal approved by the Uttar Pradesh government and enter the lease details by logging in and furnishing details like name and mobile number. As per Gautam Budh Nagar DM Suhas LY, the new system would not only make the process of leasing properties simpler but also accrue more income for the government. The e-rent system would be launched in Noida in the next few days and other districts in the coming days, he added. This system will also become a good source of revenue for the state. Currently, in Gautam Buddha Nagar, at least 1.5 lakh lease deeds per annum are done. Through stamp duty, this process generates revenue of `1.5 crores per year. Moreover, through the proposed lease deed, 2 per cent stamp duty would be payable to the state government on every monthly rent exceeding `15,000.