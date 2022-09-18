Home The Sunday Standard

UP government launches portal for issuing online rent deeds for houses in Noida

The ‘e-rent agreements’ would enable the tenants to get into a contract with the landlord online directly.

Published: 18th September 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

LUCKNOW: In a major move towards simplifying the process of rent agreements made, the Yogi Adityanath government launched a portal for issuing ‘e-rent agreements’ in Gautam Buddh Nagar and will soon implement the system for issuing lease deeds online in other districts as well.  The move will also add to the state exchequer.

The ‘e-rent agreements’ would enable the tenants to get into a contract with the landlord online directly. A portal — www.gbnagar.nic.in — has been developed through which a copy of the lease deed can be availed after completing the procedure of paying the stamp duty.

With e-rent agreements, the tenants would now get a reprieve from going through the tedious process of getting rent agreements made manually. In the proposed online process, now the tenants will only have to access the agreement portal approved by the Uttar Pradesh government and enter the lease details by logging in and furnishing details like name and mobile number.

As per Gautam Budh Nagar DM Suhas LY, the new system would not only make the process of leasing properties simpler but also accrue more income for the government. The e-rent system would be launched in Noida in the next few days and other districts in the coming days, he added.

This system will also become a good source of revenue for the state. Currently, in Gautam Buddha Nagar, at least 1.5 lakh lease deeds per annum are done. Through stamp duty, this process generates revenue of `1.5 crores per year. Moreover, through the proposed lease deed, 2 per cent stamp duty would be
payable to the state government on every monthly rent exceeding `15,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Gautam Buddh Nagar
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp