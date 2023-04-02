As summer looms, discom asked to monitor power cuts

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Power Minister Atishi on Saturday directed Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES) officials to strengthen the existing monitoring system and gather data at a granular level so that any possibility of an outage can be identified and resolved immediately.

Atishi instructed the officials to submit a weekly report from the DISCOM’s monitoring system to the minister, sharing data on where and why power cuts occurred, when and how they were identified, and how long it took to resolve the outage.

Atishi inspected the BSES Control Room and the DISCOM’s Electricity Distribution Monitoring System at Balaji Enclave on Saturday at the directions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Power Minister reviewed all aspects of the monitoring system and instructed officials to strengthen the system further so that any possibilities of outage are identified and resolved immediately.

During the inspection, Atishi said that steps will be taken to ensure a 24x7 electricity supply for the citizens and to ensure that there are ‘zero power cuts’. The government is equipped to meet the growing power demand of the city throughout this summer, she added.

The Power Minister instructed officials to take all measures necessary and ensure that citizens do not face any inconveniences due to power cuts, even during days with peak power demand in the summer. Any issues in the electricity distribution system, such as the need for wire replacements or transformer repairs, must be resolved within record time to avoid any outages.

The Power Minister has been regularly reviewing data from the entire power distribution system so that even the minute issues about the same are resolved in a time-bound manner.

