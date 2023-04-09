Battle ready: ITBP men undergo training in Israeli martial art

Hapreet Bajwa By

BHANU (PANCHKULA) : The personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) who guard the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the border with China are being trained for the first time in the Israeli martial art technique Krav Maga, the hand-to-hand combat. A combination of judo, karate, boxing and wrestling, the Israeli martial art was first introduced in India in 2007 by the Special Protection Group responsible for the PM’s security.

British Special Air Service and the US Marines are trained in the Israeli martial art. Krav Maga teaches various kinds of tackles that can be used to defeat an opponent in hand-to-hand combat. The ITBP is now training its personnel to fight without using weapons.

This martial art focuses on finishing a fight as quickly and aggressively while aiming at the most vulnerable parts of the body but avoiding serious injury or death. It is extremely efficient as it was derived from the street-fighting experience of Israeli martial art experts. The nine-week training of the first batch of 50 personnel is going on at Basic Training Centre of ITBP in Bhanu near Chandigarh. The first group has completed four weeks.

These trainees are subordinate officers who will be trained as instructors to further impart training to the rank and file of the force on a regular basis in their respective units. “Once their training is complete, these instructors will be sent to various ITBP units to also train women personnel,” said an officer.

Talking with this newspaper, Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector General of Basic Training Center of ITBP in Bhanu said: “We are also including the lessons of this martial art in our basic training for all ranks.’’ Sources said after the violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in 2020, a need was felt to revamp the close combat training.

HOW DID KRAV MAGA ORIGINATE?

Hungarian-born Israeli martial artist Imi Lichtenfeld made use of this training as a boxer and wrestler to defend Jews in Bratislava against fascist groups in the mid to late 1930. He developed Krav Maga through his experience in street fighting.

