Madhya Pradesh: Two top women Maoists gunned down in Balaghat

Express News Service By

BHOPAL: Two women Maoists – both area committee members (ACMs) – were gunned down by the Madhya Pradesh police’s special anti-Maoists Hawk Force in the jungles of Maoist-affected Balaghat district on Saturday early morning.

The two women ACMs identified as Sunita and Sarita, carried bounties of Rs 14 lakh each, announced by multiple states in connection with several cases of Maoist violence. With this eight Maoists have been gunned down by the security personnel in alleged encounters in Maoist-affected Balaghat and Mandla districts of Madhya Pradesh over the last two years.

Two 303 rifles, ration and live cartridges were seized by the Hawk Force team from the site of the alleged encounter in the jungles of the Garhi area, which was around 70 km from Balaghat headquarters, but a few kilometres from Maharashtra.

Sources said while Sunita was Bhoramdeo ACM, Sarita was Khatiamocha ACM. Sunita was earlier with the Tanda Dalam (the initial Maoists group in Balaghat) and is now part of Vistar Dalam/Platoon.

BHOPAL: Two women Maoists – both area committee members (ACMs) – were gunned down by the Madhya Pradesh police’s special anti-Maoists Hawk Force in the jungles of Maoist-affected Balaghat district on Saturday early morning. The two women ACMs identified as Sunita and Sarita, carried bounties of Rs 14 lakh each, announced by multiple states in connection with several cases of Maoist violence. With this eight Maoists have been gunned down by the security personnel in alleged encounters in Maoist-affected Balaghat and Mandla districts of Madhya Pradesh over the last two years. Two 303 rifles, ration and live cartridges were seized by the Hawk Force team from the site of the alleged encounter in the jungles of the Garhi area, which was around 70 km from Balaghat headquarters, but a few kilometres from Maharashtra.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said while Sunita was Bhoramdeo ACM, Sarita was Khatiamocha ACM. Sunita was earlier with the Tanda Dalam (the initial Maoists group in Balaghat) and is now part of Vistar Dalam/Platoon.