Home The Sunday Standard

Madhya Pradesh: Two top women Maoists gunned down in Balaghat

The two women ACMs identified as Sunita and Sarita, carried bounties of Rs 14 lakh each, announced by multiple states in connection with several cases of Maoist violence.

Published: 23rd April 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

Express Illustrations

BHOPAL: Two women Maoists – both area committee members (ACMs) – were gunned down by the Madhya Pradesh police’s special anti-Maoists Hawk Force in the jungles of Maoist-affected Balaghat district on Saturday early morning.

The two women ACMs identified as Sunita and Sarita, carried bounties of Rs 14 lakh each, announced by multiple states in connection with several cases of Maoist violence. With this eight Maoists have been gunned down by the security personnel in alleged encounters in Maoist-affected Balaghat and Mandla districts of Madhya Pradesh over the last two years.

Two 303 rifles, ration and live cartridges were seized by the Hawk Force team from the site of the alleged encounter in the jungles of the Garhi area, which was around 70 km from Balaghat headquarters, but a few kilometres from Maharashtra.

Sources said while Sunita was Bhoramdeo ACM, Sarita was Khatiamocha ACM. Sunita was earlier with the Tanda Dalam (the initial Maoists group in Balaghat) and is now part of Vistar Dalam/Platoon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Two women Maoists Balaghat
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp