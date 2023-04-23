Home The Sunday Standard

Stolen bats of Delhi Capitals players found in Bengaluru, two arrested

The accused were planning to sell them. The stolen cricket bats belong to David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Phil Salt and Yash Dhull.

Published: 23rd April 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 08:46 AM

BENGALURU: The Cubbon Park police arrested two persons and recovered bats and other gear of Delhi Capitals (DC) team stolen in the city last Saturday. The police conducted a swift operation after a complaint was filed on Friday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner, in his social media post, confirmed that the stolen bats and other gear have been recovered. “They found the culprits. Few are missing still, but thank you,” he said.

Twelve bats, 18 balls, four pairs of gloves, three pairs of pads, two thigh guards, two helmets and a backpack worth Rs 16 lakh have been recovered. The players found their bats and other gear missing from the kitbags once they arrived in Delhi from Bengaluru after their match against Royal Challengers 
Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as M Cheluvaraju alias Nataraj, 30, of Kengeri and B Sudanshu Kumar Naik, 30, of Sampangiramanagar in the city. Cheluvaraju is from Mysuru, while Naik is from Odisha.
DCP (Central) R Srinivas Gowda told this newspaper that the duo had stolen the bats and other gear while transporting them from the hotel, where the players stayed, to the airport. The accused were planning to sell them. The stolen cricket bats belong to David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Phil Salt and Yash Dhull.

Anand Agarwal, managing director of Express Freight System India, filed a complaint with the Cubbon Park police on Friday. In his complaint, Agarwal stated that of the 64 kitbags that were transported to the Kempegowda International Airport from a hotel on Vittal Mallya Road, a few were missing.

The police, who swung into action, took the driver of the vehicle, Cheluvaraju, and Naik, a courier boy, into custody and later recovered the stolen goods from them.

