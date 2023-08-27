Home The Sunday Standard

Tender scam: ED seizes assets of Punjab Congress leader, others

The raids were launched on August 24 at 25 places in Punjab including Ludhiana where Ashu lives.

Published: 27th August 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2023 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

CHANDIGARH: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets and deposits worth more than Rs 6 crore from former Punjab cabinet minister and working president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Bharat Bhushan Ashu and others related to him in a money-laundering case probe linked to an alleged tender scam.

The raids were launched on August 24 at 25 places in Punjab including Ludhiana where Ashu lives.

In a statement, the federal agency stated that Rs 4.81 crore kept in multiple bank accounts of the searched persons, prima facie identified as proceeds of crime, were frozen apart from five immovable properties worth Rs 1.54 crore along with four bank lockers. “Incriminating documents, digital devices and around Rs 30 lakh were seized from many premises,’’ it said.

The money-laundering investigation by ED started when the Punjab Vigilance Bureau registered a case against Ashu related to the transportation and labour cartage policy in 2021 and complaints related to an LIT scam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate ED Raids Punjab Congress Bharat Bhushan Ashu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp