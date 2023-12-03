Thiruvananthapuram International Airport crosses 14-k mark in daily flyers

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has crossed the 14,000 mark in the number of daily passengers. As many as 14,249 people travelled through the airport on November 25, of which 8,775 were domestic passengers and 5,474 were international -- the highest ever post Covid.

In November, a total of 3.64 lakh people travelled through the airport, of which 2.11 lakh were domestic passengers and 1.53 lakh were foreign. This is also the first time that the number of domestic passengers has crossed the 2 lakh mark in a single month.

With the Christmas and New Year seasons fast approaching, the number of travellers is likely to increase further, and Thiruvananthapuram airport remains committed to improving facilities for passengers’ convenience and overall travel experience, a statement from the airport said.

With the increase in services to Mumbai and Delhi, fares have come down, and connectivity to foreign countries and other cities in India has become easier. Various projects to improve infrastructure and safety in line with the increase in passenger traffic are in progress at the airport. BR code scanners have been installed at the terminals’ entry gates for passengers to complete security procedures without hassle.

