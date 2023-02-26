Say Cheers! Congress axes 'abstention from alcohol' clause

Shahid Faridi By

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday changed its constitution to drop abstention from alcohol as a necessary condition to be a party member. The party also made wearing khadi optional. These amendments were read out by party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala at the AICC plenary at Raipur on Saturday. Opinion in the party had been veering towards dropping these clauses from the constitution. Former president Rahul Gandhi had earlier agreed with party members that the abstention clause made no sense in present times. It was thereafter dropped from the form for enrolment of new Congress members. Earlier, all new entrants into Congress had to make a declaration that they would not consume alcohol. The decision has now been sealed by making a constitutional amendment.

As for khadi, Congress leaders pointed out that Rahul Gandhi himself chose a breathable synthetic fabric T-shirt over Khadi for the Bharat Jodo Yatra. They said the clause that made it mandatory for all Congressmen to wear khadi was outdated as not many party leaders use the fabric. The party has, therefore, changed its constitution to make khadi optional. It has, however, appealed to partymen to adopt and promote handmade fabric.

Among the other changes in the party constitution is the increase in the strength of the Congress Working Committee from 25 to 35. As many as 50% of the seats in the new CWC will be reserved for SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities, youth and women. This is in line with the party’s Udaipur Declaration, which had called for giving prominence to youth in important organisational bodies.

Besides the CWC, the number of AICC members has also been increased. Earlier, one AICC member was chosen for every eight PCC delegates. Now there will be one AICC member for six PCC delegates. This will take the number of present AICC members from about 1,400 at present to about 1,700. The AICC members elect members of the CWC, while the PCC delegates elect the Congress president.

The party also decided that all elected representatives would automatically become members of the block, district, and state-level committees.

One of the key amendments concerned giving a permanent place on the CWC to all former party presidents and prime ministers belonging to the party. There would be only three beneficiaries — Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. This paper was the first to report that the party was planning to introduce it at the plenary. Besides, the party also gave permanent seats in the CWC to the party’s floor leaders in the two Houses of Parliament.

