Second phase of Bharat Darshan Park rolls out

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Bharat Darshan Park Phase-II. Along with this, L-G also inaugurated a newly-constructed food court in Bharat Darshan park.The work of phase II will be carried out on the 3 acres. Out of the 8.49 acres, Bharat Darshan Park Phase-I is developed on 5.5 acres. In Phase II, MCD will carry forward the concept of constructing new replicas of 17 monuments from 14 states.

Under the second phase, replicas of historic places and monuments like Linga, Lepakshi Temple, Lipakshi (Andhra Pradesh), Jaliawala Bagh (Punjab), Rang Ghar (Assam), The Thiksey Monastery (Ladakh) among others will be installed. Applauding the work of MCD, L-G said, “Unity in diversity is the theme of the park where diverse culture and rich heritages of India are reflected through the iconic monuments.” He further added that ahead of the G20 Summit such a project will enhance the beauty and green cover of the national capital.

“Approximately 300 tonnes of scraps will be used for the construction of 17 replicas in phase II. Sculptures will be embellished by the finest lighting,” said a senior MCD official.“Work order for construction of Bharat Darshan Park Phase-II, including the construction of 17 sculptures of 14 states, civil work, electrical work, horticulture work and maintenance of Bharat Darshan Park for 10 years has been issued,” added the official. The unused tyres, abandoned jeeps and scooters have been converted for use as tables and chairs at the newly-built food court.

‘Replicas of historic places to be installed’

