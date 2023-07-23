Media outlet held guilty of defaming Army officer

Jaison Wilson By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has ordered journalists Tarun Tejpal, Aniruddha Bahal, and Mathew Samuel and news platform Tehelka to collectively pay `2 crores to a former Indian Army officer for the loss of the latter’s reputation through a 2001 media sting operation, in which it levelled corruption allegation against the top military official.

Deciding the defamation suit moved by Major General M S Ahluwalia, the high court ordered that the amount shall be paid by the media outlet and three others.

In the 48-page order, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna observed that an apology after 23 years of publication was “not only inadequate but is meaningless”.

“The apology as of day has become irrelevant as the plaintiff has already suffered and has been punished with severe displeasure qua his conduct which was held to be unbecoming of an Army Officer,” the order read.

In 2022, the Army officer moved the plea before the court, contending that the media outlet created an impression that he demanded Blue Label Whisky and Rs 10 lakh from the reporter which cast aspersions on his character and reputation and his plea of innocence went unheard. However, the court said, the plaintiff was not able to prove any act of defamation on the part of Zee Telefilm Ltd and its officials by telecasting the story in question following an arrangement with the news portal.

