LoC-like situation in Manipur, says Opposition

Lok Sabha member Gaurav Gogoi expresses concern over ethnic divide; Adhir finds relief camp inmates in Kuki area too scared to talk.

Published: 30th July 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, JMM MP Mahua Maji, former Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh and other leaders of the INDIA alliance parties meet people affected by the ethnic violence in Manipur. (Photo | PTI)

GUWAHATI/ KOLKATA: Congress Lok Sabha member Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday likened the present situation in Manipur to that across the Line of Control with Pakistan even as he expressed deep concern over the division of the state on ethnic lines.

“There is an LoC-like situation in Manipur. Both communities (Meiteis and Kukis) have weapons with them. Weapons were also given to children. When the youth should be busy in college education, they are carrying AK-47 rifles to protect their families,” Gogoi told journalists.

He was part of the 21 MPs of the Opposition alliance, INDIA, which arrived in the state earlier in the day. They divided themselves into two groups and visited Meitei-majority Bishnupur district in Imphal Valley and Kuki-majority Churachandpur.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at a relief camp in Churachandpur district | pti

“Law and order have completely collapsed in Manipur but for some unseen reasons, Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not see any tension. He can see only power in Manipur,” alleged Gogoi, who visited Bishnupur. “Manipur is no longer one. There are two Manipurs now,” the Assam MP further said.
Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who led a team of MPs to Churachandpur, visited a relief camp there. “They (inmates) are utterly scared and do not want to talk. They know this government is not going to help them,” he said after the visit.

In his pushback, Union minister Anurag Thakur alleged that more incidents of violence have taken place in Bengal than in Manipur and questioned why the Opposition delegation visiting the strife-torn Manipur was silent on the violence in Bengal. Thakur, who was in Kolkata, dismissed their Manipur visit as a drama. “More than 57 persons were murdered in the rural poll violence. Bengal witnessed atrocities against women. More violence happened in Bengal than in Manipur,” Thakur said.

MEITEIS STAGE BIG PROTEST IN IMPHAL
On the streets of Imphal, a counter-narrative played out on Saturday with tens of thousands of people joining a rally against what they called “Chin-Kuki narco-terrorists”. Drugs have been at the centre of the violent ethnic conflict between the Meiteis and the Kukis.  

