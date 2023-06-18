Amit Shah to address rallies in Punjab, Haryana on June 18

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address rallies in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday as part of BJP’s public outreach ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ to mark the completion of nine years of the Modi government.

Shah will address rallies in Gurdaspur in Punjab and at Sirsa in Haryana in which he would highlight various achievements of the party-led government at the Centre. A BJP leader said that at both these rallies he will present the report card of the BJP government at the Centre, detailing India’s progress and achievements in the last nine years.

Under the one-month-long ‘Maha Jan Sampark’ programme which started on June 1, the saffron party workers are reaching out to the people, apprising them about the achievements of the Centre.Tight security arrangements have been made for both the rallies. A Punjab Police official said that all security arrangements have been made for the rally in Gurdaspur.

Police sources said that about 130 people, including several farmer leaders, have been kept under watch by the Haryana Police ahead of Sunday’s rally and have been issued notices by their respective police stations asking them to give undertakings that they would not indulge in disruption of law.

CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address rallies in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday as part of BJP’s public outreach ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ to mark the completion of nine years of the Modi government. Shah will address rallies in Gurdaspur in Punjab and at Sirsa in Haryana in which he would highlight various achievements of the party-led government at the Centre. A BJP leader said that at both these rallies he will present the report card of the BJP government at the Centre, detailing India’s progress and achievements in the last nine years. Under the one-month-long ‘Maha Jan Sampark’ programme which started on June 1, the saffron party workers are reaching out to the people, apprising them about the achievements of the Centre.Tight security arrangements have been made for both the rallies. A Punjab Police official said that all security arrangements have been made for the rally in Gurdaspur.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Police sources said that about 130 people, including several farmer leaders, have been kept under watch by the Haryana Police ahead of Sunday’s rally and have been issued notices by their respective police stations asking them to give undertakings that they would not indulge in disruption of law.