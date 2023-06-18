Home The Sunday Standard

Amit Shah to address rallies in Punjab, Haryana on June 18

A Punjab Police official said that all security arrangements have been made for the rally in Gurdaspur.

Published: 18th June 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

amit shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at a rally in Siddhpur. (Photo | ENS)

CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address rallies in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday as part of BJP’s public outreach ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ to mark the completion of nine years of the Modi government.

Shah will address rallies in Gurdaspur in Punjab and at Sirsa in Haryana in which he would highlight various achievements of the party-led government at the Centre. A BJP leader said that at both these rallies he will present the report card of the BJP government at the Centre, detailing India’s progress and achievements in the last nine years.

Under the one-month-long ‘Maha Jan Sampark’ programme which started on June 1, the saffron party workers are reaching out to the people, apprising them about the achievements of the Centre.Tight security arrangements have been made for both the rallies. A Punjab Police official said that all security arrangements have been made for the rally in Gurdaspur.

Police sources said that about 130 people, including several farmer leaders, have been kept under watch by the Haryana Police ahead of Sunday’s rally and have been issued notices by their respective police stations asking them to give undertakings that they would not indulge in disruption of law.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Sampark se Samarthan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp