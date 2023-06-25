Home The Sunday Standard

Chhattisgarh Congress chief upsets Baghel, rift deepens in party ahead of polls

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel is said to be unhappy with Markam’s list that ruffled many feathers within the Congress.

Published: 25th June 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (Photo | PTI)

RAIPUR:  With the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh due after four months, the rift evidently surfaced within the ruling Congress as the PCC chief Mohan Markam, instead of heeding to the command given by the party in-charge Kumari Selja,  chose to continue with his decision that reshuffled as many as six key office bearers in the organisation.

Selja has asked the PCC chief to immediately revoke all new appointments made by him and asked him to assign senior Congressman Ravi Ghosh the responsibility as the general secretary (administration and organisation). Markam had shifted Ghosh as in-charge of Bastar. Selja’s letter addressed to Markam carries an implied thrust that the approved list issued by him is not acceptable to her.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel is said to be unhappy with Markam’s list that ruffled many feathers within the Congress. The speculations were rife about the strong differences persisting between Baghel and Markam and the recent development has apparently brought the tussle to the fore.

According to the party insiders, the Baghel camp followers expressed their resentment claiming the PCC president neither consulted the chief minister nor discussed or brought it to the notice of the state party in-charge. However Markam seems firm to continue with his opted choice and said that till the next list is not issued all the newly appointed office bearers will continue working in their given respective position.

“The list issued (by him on June 16) is based on the effective utility of the party office bearers during the polls. The work division within the organisation is carried out based on their performance, that gets reviewed. Till the another list is issued, those who are given the responsibility will continue to deliver their roles for the party”, said Markam, MLA who represents tribal seat Kondagaon in north Bastar. The BJP state president Arun Sao addressed the issue ,  said that people’s welfare has suffered owing to the alleged internal strife within the Congress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh Mohan Markam
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp