Delhi behind the scenes: Police need to get better translators on its rolls

Express News Service By

Reporters taken aback at format of DU invite

Reporters were taken aback when they were asked to submit their Aadhaar numbers in a Google form to be able to attend the closing ceremony of DU’s centenary celebrations, which is to be presided over by PM Narendra Modi. They were also told that their submissions will be vetted.

L-G praises Sheila Dikshit to spite Kejriwal

In the ongoing tussle between Delhi L-G VK Saxena and CM Arvind Kejriwal, the former recalled the efficiency of former CM Sheila Dikshit’s regime towards improving the city’s health infrastructure and utilizing government funds for development works. The L-G hailed the late Congress leader while denouncing Kejriwal for his government’s spending extravagant amount of money on advertisements even as crucial projects are held up due to funds scarcity. Saxena said that Dikshit’s govt was able to achieve much more in terms of creating hospitals and other infrastructure even as it spent 4.8 lakh per day on advertising while Kejriwal govt spends Rs 1.12 crores daily on advertisements.

Police need to get better translators on its rolls

ChatGPT, an AI-driven chatbot, maybe the new way of writing, yet, the Delhi Police is possibly finding hard to translate its own press statements from English to Hindi. In a recently shared press note, the cops said it had solved a “blind case” of the death of a newborn baby. The Hindi version of the document used the phrase ‘andha mamala’. For the uninitiated, a blind case in police lingo is one in which it initially has no clues.

Mann’s rice diplomacy at time of distrust

Amid the deadlock between AAP and Congress on Opposition unity over the issue of the latter’s unwillingness to clearly spell out its stand on the issue of the ordinance, there is camaraderie between their CMs from Punjab and Karnataka. A few days ago, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah called up Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to seek aid for his poll-promise welfare scheme Anna Bhagya Yojna which is in a lurch due to the paucity of rice in the southern state. Sources said that Mann assured Siddaramaiah of all possible help.

Contributed by Amit Pandey, Ashish Srivastava, Ujwal Jalali, Ifrah Mufti

