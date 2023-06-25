Opposition seeks all-party team visit to strife-torn Manipur

Amit Mukherjee By

NEW DELHI: Political parties on Saturday suggested an all-party visit to the violence-torn Manipur as a part of the confidence-building measure as Home Minister Amit Shah briefed leaders on the situation in the state and made a presentation on the steps taken by the Centre.

Shah’s initiative came against the backdrop of unabated violence since the ethnic clashes broke out on May 3. The presentation on the current situation covered Manipur’s existing demography and historic facts. The briefing also dwelt on the reasons leading to the flare-up in the northeastern state.

Amit Shah told representatives of political parties that a 10-km-long fence has already been completed along the Myanmar border from where illegal migrants enter the country. “We have taken suggestions from all parties and steps will be taken in the right direction,” he said.

In the absence of a clear plan to stabilize the volatile situation, almost all parties were unanimous on a visit by an all-party delegation. They suggested calibrated use of force to instil confidence among people.

Several members stressed the need to form a team to start dialogues with communities affected by the conflict. Though the government had formed a peace committee, many members withdrew citing various reasons.

Union ministers Nityanand Rai, Pralhad Joshi and JP Nadda from BJP were part of the meeting. Other leaders included O Ibobi Singh (Congress), Priyanka Chaturvedi from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, his Sikkim counterpart Prem Singh Tamang, Derek O’Brien from TMC, C Lalrosanga from Mizo National Front, Pinaki Mishra from BJD, M Thambidurai from AIADMK, Tiruchi Siva from DMK, Manoj Jha from RJD, Ram Gopal Yadav from SP and Sanjay Singh of AAP.

