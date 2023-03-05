Home The Sunday Standard

Owner’s pride: Chhattisgarh woman seeks police protection for her roosters

Janki has lodged a written complaint at Ratanpur police station in Bilaspur, about 130 km east of Raipur, narrating that her family rears chickens with fondness.

Image of rooster used for representational purposes

RAIPUR : Pet birds can be great mates. Janki Bai Bijhwar of Ratanpur in Chhattisgarh has been particularly fond of ubiquitous domestic birds, roosters. The affection has been so strong that she has sought police protection for her fowl from her neighbours’ attempt to steal the birds.

In recent months, her neighbours-- she named them Bugal and Durga-- with a “willful” or “malicious” state of mind look for opportunities to flee after taking her domesticated rooster. “Once, I incidentally saw both taking away my brown rooster, weighing two kg, to consume it.

I rushed to their home, had to scuffle with them to get back the domestic fowl. To my shock, I saw the bird was seriously injured by the neighbour. I was deeply pained and immediately took a decision to lodge a complaint with the police”, she said.

The Ratanpur police said they will first try to amicably resolve the issue between the two neighbours for good. “And if the parties involved are not willing for talks, we will then contemplate initiating some action”, said a police officer.

