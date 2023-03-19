Home The Sunday Standard

Dairy sector boosts rural economy as it creates job opportunities: Amit Shah

Production has increased to 58 million liters per day by 2022, with the dairy sector playing a significant role.

Published: 19th March 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah at 49th Dairy Industry Conference in Gandhinagar on Saturday | PTI

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that while dairying is a global industry, it offers India’s enormous population opportunities for job creation, a method to boost the rural economy, and solutions to issues like malnutrition and women’s empowerment. He also announced that his ministry of cooperation would establish milk-producing committees in two lakh villages across the country, with a goal of producing 330 million metric tonnes by 2033-34.Shah was the keynote speaker at the 49th Dairy Industry Conference hosted by the Indian Dairy Association (IDA) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, today.

In his speech, Amit Shah stated that dairy is a global business, but in a country like India, with a population of 130 crores, it is a source of employment, an alternative to strengthening the rural economy, a solution to malnutrition problems, and a sector with enormous potential for women empowerment.
He stated that if we look at the development of the dairy industry since India’s independence, it is clear that the sector has aptly linked all of these aspects with the country’s development.

Shah said that the Cooperative Dairy, which worked for the prosperity of the farmers, has a huge contribution to this. It has paved the way for the country’s poor women farmers to become self-sufficient.
“India will soon produce 33% of all milk produced worldwide as soon as two lakh additional primary milk producing committees were established. Along with the Center, state governments, and cooperatives, we will need to explore this. By 2033–2034, we need to increase the capacity of our milk production to 330 million metric tonnes, with India producing 33% of the world’s milk,” he continued.Production has increased to 58 million liters per day by 2022, with the dairy sector playing a significant role.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
malnutrition Amit Shah Dairy sector
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp