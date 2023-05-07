Home The Sunday Standard

Handwashing with soap prevents acute lung infections: Lancet study

According to the study, such interventions are essential to preventing ARIS in low-middle-income countries, accounting for 83 per cent of respiratory infection deaths.

Published: 07th May 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Handwash

Representational image. (Photo | AP)

NEW DELHI: Handwashing with soap can prevent acute respiratory infections (ARIs), according to the latest finding of a Lancet study which also claimed that mortality due to lung diseases was much higher in low and middle-income countries.  

“Handwashing with soap can prevent many ARIs by mechanically removing pathogens from hands and rupturing many bacteria and viruses. There is no biological reason to assume handwashing with soap interrupts transmission of upper and lower respiratory infections differently,” said the comprehensive study.

It estimates that around 270,000 to 370,000 people die annually because of inadequate hand hygiene. Most of these deaths occur in low-income countries due to a lack of access to water and soap. The study said that interventions promoting handwashing with soap reduced ARI morbidity by about 17 per cent.

According to the study, such interventions are essential to preventing ARIS in low-middle-income countries, accounting for 83 per cent of respiratory infection deaths. This is the first such comprehensive analysis of the effect of handwashing with soap since 2008.

The ARI includes upper and lower respiratory infections. Cough is a common symptom for both, while difficulty breathing results from lower respiratory infections. The study said the annual ARI mortality burden was endemic, with four per cent of global disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) and 2.5 million deaths in 2019.

“Previous systematic reviews have consistently found that interventions promoting handwashing with soap reduce acute respiratory infection (ARI). However, the most recent meta-analysis is for viral ARI only, and included only five studies in low-income and middle-income countries (LMICs), where ARI burden is largest,” said the study giving the context of the latest exercise.

Stressing on launching awareness campaigns on handwashing, the study said, “In comparison with the attention given to handwashing during epidemics of respiratory disease, handwashing campaigns in normal times are rare. The scarcity of such movements might be a missed opportunity, and promoting handwashing with soap more broadly could reduce the large endemic burden of respiratory disease.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
handwashing acute respiratory infections Lancet study viruses hygiene mortality
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp