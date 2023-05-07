Three lakh Muslim ‘Modi Mitras’ in BJP campaign

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: The ruling BJP is all set to launch a nationwide campaign for the empowerment of Muslims tentatively after May 10 this year across the country. Under this, meticulously crafted nationwide non-political campaign, over 3 lakh Muslim ‘Modi Mitras’ (Friends of Modi) will carry on this campaign with the objective to empower and educate Muslims about the Muslim welfare schemes, started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To begin with, the Muslim ‘Modi Mitras’ (those who are voluntarily joining this campaign without being members of the BJP for empowering the community) will be visiting 65 Muslim-dominated parliamentary constituencies. Speaking to this newspaper, Jamal Siddiqui-national president of BJP Minority Morcha on Friday said, “The nationwide campaign for empowerment of Muslims is set to be launched from May 10 most likely. Under this campaign, 3.25 lakh ‘Modi Mitras’ will be involved to spread words about the welfare schemes of the Modi government in Muslim – dominated all assembly segments of 65 constituencies.”

He said this campaign will cover all assembly segments in 65 identified Muslim-dominated parliamentary constituencies till the date of the upcoming 2024 elections is announced. He said that 20 non-political Muslims will be involved in each assembly segment and each of them will be involving 30 Muslims as ‘Modi Mitras’.

NEW DELHI: The ruling BJP is all set to launch a nationwide campaign for the empowerment of Muslims tentatively after May 10 this year across the country. Under this, meticulously crafted nationwide non-political campaign, over 3 lakh Muslim ‘Modi Mitras’ (Friends of Modi) will carry on this campaign with the objective to empower and educate Muslims about the Muslim welfare schemes, started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To begin with, the Muslim ‘Modi Mitras’ (those who are voluntarily joining this campaign without being members of the BJP for empowering the community) will be visiting 65 Muslim-dominated parliamentary constituencies. Speaking to this newspaper, Jamal Siddiqui-national president of BJP Minority Morcha on Friday said, “The nationwide campaign for empowerment of Muslims is set to be launched from May 10 most likely. Under this campaign, 3.25 lakh ‘Modi Mitras’ will be involved to spread words about the welfare schemes of the Modi government in Muslim – dominated all assembly segments of 65 constituencies.” He said this campaign will cover all assembly segments in 65 identified Muslim-dominated parliamentary constituencies till the date of the upcoming 2024 elections is announced. He said that 20 non-political Muslims will be involved in each assembly segment and each of them will be involving 30 Muslims as ‘Modi Mitras’.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });