Drugs worth Rs 15K crore seized in biggest ever haul from a ship off Kerala coast

Speaking to reporters about the joint operation with the Navy in Kochi on Saturday, NCB deputy director general (operations) Sanjay Kumar Singh termed it the largest methamphetamine seizure in India.

The NCB launched Operation Samudragupt in January 2022 following intelligence inputs on maritime trafficking of heroin and other drugs over the maritime route in the Indian Ocean region. So far, the NCB has seized 3,200 kg methamphetamine, 500 kg heroin and 529 kg hashish.