From Muhammad Umar to Hindu brethren this Diwali: Kashmir’s young, graduate Muslim potter finds making earthen lamps an art  

SRINAGAR: Sending a message of communal harmony and brotherhood, a Muslim potter in Kashmir is working hard to make traditional earthen lamps (diyas) for Diwali.

A young potter, Muhammad Umar, who is a commerce graduate, works at his pottery unit in Nishat on the outskirts of Srinagar.

“I along with my father are working very hard to make diyas. We could not rush with making diyas as this is an art and we don’t want to bring bad name to our art,” Umar said.

Last year, he received an order for over 16,000 earthen lamps. It was the highest-ever order he had received. “This time, I will be making 20,000 diyas as the demand has increased as compared to the previous years,” Umar said.

He added that they are working overtime to make diyas this year. “On an average, we are making 1,000-1,200 diyas per day in view of the rising demand”.

According to Umar, 10,000-12,000 diyas will be sent to Jammu while the rest will be sold in the Valley itself.

“Making diyas gives me satisfaction that the Hindu brethren will be celebrating Diwali by lighting their homes with the diyas made by him,” Umar said. He said that besides earning money, he is also contributing in strengthening the communal harmony and bond by making diyas for Diwali.

The demand for diyas has increased as a good number of tourists are also present in Srinagar and other tourist resorts of the Valley.Umar, who has graduated, instead of looking for a government job wants to revive the dying art of pottery and glazed (decorative) pottery in the Valley.“Once 600 families in Kashmir were associated with this trade but at present a handful of families are engaged in pottery making,” he said.

