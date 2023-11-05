Rahul Gandhi calls out BJP for coining the word ‘vanvasi’ instead of ‘adivasi’ for tribals

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during a public rally in Jagdalpur, south Chhattisgarh on Saturday, challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that “poor” is the sole caste in India.

Rahul questioned why, if this is the case, PM Modi identifies himself as belonging to the Other Backward Class (OBC).

He also criticised the BJP and RSS for referring to scheduled tribes as ‘vanvasi’ instead of ‘adivasi,’ stating that this was an insult to the tribal communities. Rahul pledged that the Congress would eliminate the usage of ‘vanvasi’ and uphold the term ‘adivasi’ as a revolutionary word, representing the original inhabitants of India with rights over land, water, and forests.

He highlighted the BJP’s disrespect towards tribals, citing an incident in MP where a BJP leader urinated on a tribal youth and circulated the video, illustrating the BJP’s attitude towards adivasis.Furthermore, Rahul questioned PM Modi’s OBC identity despite his assertion that only the poor exist as a caste. He emphasised the presence of adivasis, dalits, and backward classes in the country.

Rahul accused the BJP-led Centre of supporting Adani in grabbing land from tribals. He praised the Congress for fulfilling its promises, reopening 300 schools closed during the BJP’s regime in Bastar, and returning lands to tribals. He stressed the importance of all languages, including English, for the better future prospects of Chhattisgarh’s youth.

“For Congress all languages are important. BJP leaders will be speechless if you ask them since they send their children to English medium schools only. Not just Hindi and local Chhattisgarhiya but also English is important for the better future prospects of youths of the state,” he asserted.

Rahul questions PM’s OBC identity

