Chandigarh Diary: 'Video war' between AAP and SAD; CM Bhagwant Mann says he has videos of former minister & ex-MP  

Harpreet Bajwa By

Quota verdict: BJP-JJP differences grow

Haryana BJP has been maintaining a silence over the recent verdict of the High Court declaring the law mandating 75% reservation in private jobs for locals “unconstitutional”. The BJP did not issue any statement, creating an impression that its alliance partner Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) was the one behind the law. The HC decision was a major setback for the deputy CM and JJP head Dushyant Chautala who had credited himself for the law. Moreover, it was only Chautala who said the decision would be challenged in the SC. Whatever it may be, the verdict has exposed the fiction between the BJP and JJP.

'Video war' between AAP and SAD

Ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in opposition recently claimed that both have evidence of wrongdoings against each other. Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said he has proof of an “act of moral turpitude” by an AAP minister and without naming any he displayed a pen drive containing the evidence and added that he would soon hand over the drive to CM Bhagwant Mann. Reacting to the allegations, CM Mann in a rally reminded Akali of “videos of former minister Sucha Singh Langah and ex-MP Sher Singh Ghubaya” which are with him.

Disquiet in Punjab bureaucracy

The Punjab bureaucracy is apparently unhappy with the ruling AAP as many officers have been awaiting their posting. Senior IAS officers DK Tewari and Gurpreet Singh Khaira were suspended this August over “prematurely dissolving the panchayats”. Both have been reinstated but they are still awaiting their posting. In another example, IAS officers Amit Talwar and Nilkanth S Avhad, who were transferred, are also waiting for the next posting. Moreover, there are such instances in police services as well. Senior IPS Nauhinal Singh who was transferred recently from the post of Amritsar Police Commissioner is now without a post.

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh

hsbajwa73@gmail.com

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Quota verdict: BJP-JJP differences grow Haryana BJP has been maintaining a silence over the recent verdict of the High Court declaring the law mandating 75% reservation in private jobs for locals “unconstitutional”. The BJP did not issue any statement, creating an impression that its alliance partner Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) was the one behind the law. The HC decision was a major setback for the deputy CM and JJP head Dushyant Chautala who had credited himself for the law. Moreover, it was only Chautala who said the decision would be challenged in the SC. Whatever it may be, the verdict has exposed the fiction between the BJP and JJP. 'Video war' between AAP and SAD Ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in opposition recently claimed that both have evidence of wrongdoings against each other. Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said he has proof of an “act of moral turpitude” by an AAP minister and without naming any he displayed a pen drive containing the evidence and added that he would soon hand over the drive to CM Bhagwant Mann. Reacting to the allegations, CM Mann in a rally reminded Akali of “videos of former minister Sucha Singh Langah and ex-MP Sher Singh Ghubaya” which are with him. Disquiet in Punjab bureaucracy The Punjab bureaucracy is apparently unhappy with the ruling AAP as many officers have been awaiting their posting. Senior IAS officers DK Tewari and Gurpreet Singh Khaira were suspended this August over “prematurely dissolving the panchayats”. Both have been reinstated but they are still awaiting their posting. In another example, IAS officers Amit Talwar and Nilkanth S Avhad, who were transferred, are also waiting for the next posting. Moreover, there are such instances in police services as well. Senior IPS Nauhinal Singh who was transferred recently from the post of Amritsar Police Commissioner is now without a post.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Harpreet Bajwa Our correspondent in Chandigarh hsbajwa73@gmail.com Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp