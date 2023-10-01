Chhattisgarh will be ruined if Congress returns to power, claims PM Modi in poll rally

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack against the Congress claiming that all his development efforts initiated from Delhi towards the welfare and growth of Chhattisgarh are “impaired by the alleged corrupt practices and apathy of the state government.”

Addressing the BJP’s ‘Parivartan Mahasankalp’ rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur, Modi cautioned the people that “if Congress returns to power a second time, nobody can prevent the state from getting totally ruined.”

“It’s because I am sitting in Delhi, they (Congress) are a bit scared. To fulfil every dream of yours is Modi’s Sankalp (resolution) but that can be realised only if Chhattisgarh too has a BJP government. I can perceive the yearning of the people for a change to replace Congress government with BJP in the state, which has witnessed corruption in every scheme”, the prime minister alleged.

He added that there are reports of “deaths of many children in the state owning to malnutrition” which has been “concealed by the Congress”.

Barely two days after the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Chhattisgarh had dubbed the women’s reservation bill as another “jumla” (hollow promise) of the Modi government and questioned the BJP-led Centre’s intention, the PM said, “Modi will deliver what he guarantees. Now women will get 33 percent of seats reserved in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The bill was held in abeyance for 30 years by Congress and its alliance partners. They were forced to support the reservation bill owing to the unity and awareness of women.”

He promised that the first decision after the BJP government is formed in Chhattisgarh will be to construct pucca houses for all the poor including those on the waiting list. Citing himself as the son of the poor, who decided to give free ration to all poor during the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, Modi accused the Congress government in the state of “committing a scam” and “depriving the ration meant for the needy and the poor.”

“The Congress government involved in liquor scam has committed corruption in the ration, embezzlement of district mineral foundation fund and didn’t even spare cow-dung”, the PM alleged. He recalled how Atal Bihari Vajpayee helped in creating the state.

