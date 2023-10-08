Many reforms, from ministry to last police station, have been conceived: Amit Shah

Narendra Sethi By

DEHRADUN: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday justified the need to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act saying any law becomes ‘out of date’ after 50 years.

“There has been no change in the IPC, CrPC or the Evidence Act since 1860. Any law becomes ‘out of date’ after 50 years. The scale of crime has changed, and so has the method of committing them but there has been no change in the method of dealing with them,” Shah said.

Addressing a two-day 49th All India Police Science Congress held at Forest Research Institute in Dehradun, he said, “The importance of this conference increases even more as this conference is the first police science congress to be held in ‘Amrit Kaal’.

He said numerous reforms right from the home ministry to the last police station have been conceived for “Amrit Kaal” and it was time to implement them on the ground.

Elaborating on the reforms, Home Minister Shah said, “A lot of changes have been made in the Home Department of the Government of India. Now the time has come to implement these changes on the ground in the ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Kaal’ festival of Independence and give its good results to the country.”

The first condition of the parameters of development is that the law and order situation should be maintained, he added.

“In the last nine years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has been successful in improving law and order in three hotspots - Jammu and Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism region and North East”, said the home minister.

The All India Police Science Congress covers six subjects, including policing in the 5G era, narcotics, challenges of social media, community policing, internal security, coordination between police and the Central Armed Police Forces, Shah said.

New bills are the need of the hour: Shah

On August 11, Amit Shah introduced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Bill, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Bill and Bharatiya Sakshya (BS) Bill, 2023 that will replace the IPC, 1860, CrPC, 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872. Addressing Parliament, he said the new bills are the need of the hour to keep up with contemporary times and ensure speedy justice.

