Lanka-India ferry service resumes after 40 years 

Antony Fernando and Rajesh kumar Thakur By

NAGAPATTINAM/NEW DELHI: Forty years after it was stopped due to the Sri Lankan civil war, ferry service between India and the island nation across the Palk Strait resumed on Saturday. Flagging off the service between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai virtually from New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a new chapter in diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries will be shaped by the initiative.

The PM quoted Tamil literary works such as Pattinapalai and Manimekalai to underscore the historical trade links between the two nations. “Connectivity is not only about bridging cities, it is about bringing our countries closer, our people closer, and our hearts closer,” Modi said.

Spelling out India’s objective behind building stronger ties with Sri Lanka, the PM said India’s vision is to take development to everyone, leaving none behind. In line with the vision, projects implemented by India in Sri Lanka have brought changes in the lives of Sri Lankans, he said.

The PM also cited the restoration of railway lines, construction of the Jaffna Culture Centre and rolling out ambulance services as part of cementing of ties between the two countries. Citing G20 theme, the PM said India puts ‘Neighbourhood First’ in sharing prosperity and peace. “Another ferry service between Rameshwaram and Talaimannar in Sri Lanka will be started soon,” Modi said.

Welcoming the resumption of service, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said it will help improve connectivity, trade and cultural links between the two countries. “For thousands of years, people have traversed the Palk Strait to travel from the Indian subcontinent to this island and from Sri Lanka back to the subcontinent. This is how our cultures have developed. This is how our trade developed,” Wickremesinghe said in a recorded video message.

The high-speed ferry operated by the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) has a capacity of 150 passengers and would cover a distance of about 60 nm (110km) between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai in about 3.5 hours depending on the sea conditions.

Union minister of Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar flagged off the maiden voyage of SCI ship HSC Cheriyapani with 50 passengers from Nagapattinam mini port on Saturday. PR Ravi (57) of Nagore, a passenger, said, “I am going on a tour to Sri Lanka. Looking forward to visiting places such as Jaffna Public Library and Nallur Kandaswamy Temple,” N Chandrasekar (70) of port development committee said, “We want cargo services too to be restarted from Nagapattinam.”

Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The ferry service between Nagapattinam and Kangesanthurai is affordable as it takes just three hours to reach the destination. It will help strengthen transport, trade and tourism between the two countries.”

Sri Lankan shipping minister Nimal Siripala de Silva said, “India is dedicating more than $50 million to enhance the facilities at Kangesanthurai Port. Sri Lanka is looking forward to the boat service between Rameswaram and Talaimannar soon.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NAGAPATTINAM/NEW DELHI: Forty years after it was stopped due to the Sri Lankan civil war, ferry service between India and the island nation across the Palk Strait resumed on Saturday. Flagging off the service between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai virtually from New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a new chapter in diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries will be shaped by the initiative. The PM quoted Tamil literary works such as Pattinapalai and Manimekalai to underscore the historical trade links between the two nations. “Connectivity is not only about bridging cities, it is about bringing our countries closer, our people closer, and our hearts closer,” Modi said. Spelling out India’s objective behind building stronger ties with Sri Lanka, the PM said India’s vision is to take development to everyone, leaving none behind. In line with the vision, projects implemented by India in Sri Lanka have brought changes in the lives of Sri Lankans, he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The PM also cited the restoration of railway lines, construction of the Jaffna Culture Centre and rolling out ambulance services as part of cementing of ties between the two countries. Citing G20 theme, the PM said India puts ‘Neighbourhood First’ in sharing prosperity and peace. “Another ferry service between Rameshwaram and Talaimannar in Sri Lanka will be started soon,” Modi said. Welcoming the resumption of service, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said it will help improve connectivity, trade and cultural links between the two countries. “For thousands of years, people have traversed the Palk Strait to travel from the Indian subcontinent to this island and from Sri Lanka back to the subcontinent. This is how our cultures have developed. This is how our trade developed,” Wickremesinghe said in a recorded video message. The high-speed ferry operated by the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) has a capacity of 150 passengers and would cover a distance of about 60 nm (110km) between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai in about 3.5 hours depending on the sea conditions. Union minister of Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar flagged off the maiden voyage of SCI ship HSC Cheriyapani with 50 passengers from Nagapattinam mini port on Saturday. PR Ravi (57) of Nagore, a passenger, said, “I am going on a tour to Sri Lanka. Looking forward to visiting places such as Jaffna Public Library and Nallur Kandaswamy Temple,” N Chandrasekar (70) of port development committee said, “We want cargo services too to be restarted from Nagapattinam.” Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The ferry service between Nagapattinam and Kangesanthurai is affordable as it takes just three hours to reach the destination. It will help strengthen transport, trade and tourism between the two countries.” Sri Lankan shipping minister Nimal Siripala de Silva said, “India is dedicating more than $50 million to enhance the facilities at Kangesanthurai Port. Sri Lanka is looking forward to the boat service between Rameswaram and Talaimannar soon.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp